Why Darius Garland 'got chills' at Saturday's NBA All-Star Game practice

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is making his first NBA All-Star appearance, a rising star who is ready to put his skills on display for the world to see this weekend. And with a day to go before the big game, the idea that he's an All-Star is just starting to sink in.

"It's super special. I mean, it literally started to hit me today that I'm an All-Star," Garland said. "I’ve been waiting on this all my life just to be at the media board so it’s super cool. It's a blessing. It's super cool just being in the hometown, the city that you play in. Couldn't ask for anything better."

For Garland, there was a specific moment on Saturday when those feelings set in.

Inside the Wolstein Center for NBA All-Star Practice Saturday morning, Garland, Jarrett Allen and the rest of the NBA All-Stars took the court in front of fans for the first time this weekend.

Garland and Allen were the first two players to be announced to the crowd, and it was when he heard his name on the overhead speakers that Garland truly felt like and All-Star.

Introducing first time #NBAAllStar Darius Garland, ready to practice this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/j57IvoGMEt — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 19, 2022

“It was definitely that, that started everything. I got some chills, got a little nervous just hearing the crowd but it was super cool," Garland said.

The young guard is not only excited about playing in his first All-Star Game, he's also looking forward to doing it in front of Cleveland fans.

“It’s super cool just being in the home town, city that you play in, couldn’t ask for nothing better," Garland said. "I really appreciate it for sure, just having the hometown crowd.”

After waiting his whole life for this moment, Garland won’t waste it—soaking in all of the experiences from the guys who have been here before.

“I’m definitely taking some notes, they put me literally put me in right between Bron [LeBron James] and CP [Chris Paul] so I’m about to start asking them some All-Star questions and see what they do to conserve their body."

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

