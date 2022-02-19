Why rapper Flavor Flav loves Cleveland

CLEVELAND — NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off Friday and with it attracted celebrities to Cleveland, including rapper and hype man Flavor Flav, who shared some positive things about the city.

Speaking to News 5’s Rob Powers at Tower City Friday, he said he loves Cleveland, always has and always will.

“I love it. Loving it. Always love it here,” he said.

When asked what he loves most about Cleveland, he said “the people.”

“I've been coming to Cleveland since 1987. You know what I'm saying and one of my favorite places to perform here, which is no longer there. It's called the Front Row Theater. I always love Cleveland," he said.

He spoke about the times he would visit Mike Tyson when he lived in the area.

“He had 80 acres of land, a gas station on his property. All that stuff. It was. It was great," he said.

Not only does he love Cleveland, but he also loves the Cleveland Browns.

“I love the Browns. And the reason why I love the Browns, that is because Jim Brown is my mentor,” said Flavor Fav who reminisced about how their friendship developed over the years, starting back in 1987.

Flavor Flav co-founded the rap group Public Enemy with Chuck D, who were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

According to the Rock Hall, "Whether we’re talking hip hop or politics, Public Enemy was revolutionary. Their blend of politics, philosophy and rap changed the game for the better."

