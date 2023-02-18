Around the rink: Hockey and winter activities being hosted at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — The ice rink is sticking around FirstEnergy Stadium after the Faceoff on the Lake, hosting a number of events for local hockey and winter activities from around the area.

2023 USHL Cleveland Classic

Feb. 23, 6:05 p.m.

The United States Hockey League will host a battle between the Youngstown Phantom and the Cedar Rapids Roughriders. The puck is set to drop at 6:05 p.m. and tickets $25 each, with $5 of each ticket being donated to the Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Community Public Skate

Feb. 22, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Have the opportunity to skate where the pros do! Tickets can be purchased by the hour, and include the price of rentals. All tickets are non-refundable unless there are poor weather conditions.

Adults: $22 per hour

Kids ages five through 12: $15 per hour

Under five: Free

To purchase tickets, click here.

Ohio High School Athletic Association Ice Hockey Tournament

Feb. 25-26, Sweet 16, TBD

March 3, Elite 8, 5 and 7 p.m.

FirstEnergy Stadium will be the host site for two rounds of the 2023 OHSAA Ice Hockey Tournament. The Elite 8 games will be played at 5 and 7 p.m. on March 3.

For more information, you can visit their website. Details on tickets and rink time will be shared when it becomes available.

Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic

March 4, 1:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic is slated for an afternoon matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will be the first outdoor professional hockey game hosted in the city of Cleveland.

You can purchase tickets here.

