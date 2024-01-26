Barberton native John Cominsky playing for Super Bowl chance, already a hero at home

BARBERTON, Ohio — Cleveland's beloved Browns may be out of the playoffs, but another Great Lakes team still has their championship hopes alive.

If Detroit beats San Francisco on Sunday, it will be the first Super Bowl appearance for the Lions.

In Barberton, many people will be rooting for the Lions because of a hometown hero who continually gives back to the city he loves.

John Cominsky, 28, has always been considered a scrappy player who leads by example, dating back to his days on the Barberton Magics High School football team.

He played quarterback but also played on defense, according to current coach Tony Gotto.

Gotto, who had previous coaching positions at Tallmadge and Kenmore High School in Akron, missed coaching Cominsky by a year.

"Defensively, he was probably a 210-215 pound senior in high school," Gotto said.

Now Cominsky is 6'5, 285 lbs. and plays defensive end for the Lions.

He was also an unsung hero near the end of last weekend's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cominsky rushed quarterback Baker Mayfield, forcing him to toss an intersection, which sealed a victory and a trip to the NFC championship game for Detroit.

"Him getting that QB pressure kind of forced Baker to make a quick decision: take the sack from Cominsky or throw it. He chose to throw it," said Dylan Alati, a senior offensive lineman for the Magics.

Alati and other Barberton football players, Dom Wilson and Xavier Macon, admire Cominsky's tenacity on the field, but they also really appreciate what he does off the field back home.

"John, he's a big role model and a big mentor. He's always giving back to the community," said Wilson, who plays quarterback.

Macon, a running back, said Cominsky is genuine and caring when he interacts with kids. Macon recalled a time when the NFL player came into his class to help him with his business program.

"They see him on TV and they know where he's from. They see him as a superstar coming from Barberton, and to me, I think he's a great person. I also want to go to the NFL, do what he does," Macon said.

Every summer, Cominsky hosts free youth football camps in Barberton. Gotto said he's engaging and inspires the kids.

"Most pro athletes— when they do their camps— they're there and they might say a couple of words. John, I mean, the one year I think we changed his shirt three times because he was sweating so much because he was so involved in the camps," Gotto said.

Beyond the football camps, Cominsky also created the Cominsky Family Foundation, which provides support for children who need food and money to help families through Barberton Area Community Ministries.

His mother-in-law, Barb Brown, said Cominsky worked hard for a pro football career, playing for Division II Charleston before he was drafted in the fourth round. She added his work ethic in football matches his drive to help Barberton.

"He loves this town," Brown said.

Brown said if the Lions win, she may go to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas to watch Cominsky play.

"Every kid's dream— and to actually go to the Super Bowl and hopefully win a Super Bowl— that would be amazing," she said.

Roosevelt Andrews, a 2023 Barberton graduate who now plays football for the Miami Redhawks, said Cominsky inspires a lot of people. Andrews is also pulling for the Lions this weekend.

"That would so cool if he made it. That would be nice," Andrews said.