Aaron Civale transferred to 60-day IL as Tribe claims Westlake native Alex Young via waivers

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, June 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Aaron Civale
Alex Young
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 15:30:26-04

CLEVELAND — A day after moving ace Shane Bieber to the 60-day Injured List, the Tribe has transferred another starting pitcher to the 60-day IL.

The Tribe transferred Aaron Civale, who has been dealing with a sprained finger, from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for left-handed pitcher Alex Young, who the Tribe claimed via waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday.

Young, who was born in Westlake, was designated for assignment on July 21.

A second round pick out of Texas Christian University in the 2015 MLB Draft, Young has spent three seasons with the Diamondbacks organization, holding a 11-15 record with a 4.73 ERA over 62 outings with 24 starts.

Young has been optioned to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

