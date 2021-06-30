Bo Naylor representing Tribe in 2021 MLB All-Star Futures Game

CLEVELAND — There's only one Tribe player on the MLB All-Star Futures Game Roster this year, and it's catcher Bo Naylor, who will show off his talent among some of the top Minor League prospects.

Naylor, 21, was selected by the Tribe as the 29th pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. He spent the 2019 season with the Lake County Captains, slashing .243/.313/.421 in 107 games. He notched 97 hits, 18 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs, 65 RBI and seven stolen bases.

This season, Naylor has spent the year playing for the AA affiliate Akron Rubberducks.

MLB Pipeline has Naylor rated as Cleveland's No. 3 overall prospect and No. 87 on the list of Top 100 prospects.

Bo Naylor is the younger brother of Tribe outfielder Josh Naylor.

The young prospect will join some of the game's biggest names who showcased their skills during past All-Star Futures Games, such as Miguel Cabrera, Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole, Noah Syndergaard, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr. and Fernando Tatís Jr.

The All-Star Futures Game will be played on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver as part of the 2021 MLB All-Star Week.

