Chang 3-run triple off Benintendi's glove, Indians beat KC

Jim Mone/AP
Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang defends third base against the Minnesota Twins in the second baseball game of a doubleheader,Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Yu Chang
Posted at 10:06 PM, Sep 21, 2021
CLEVELAND — Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off left fielder Andrew Benintendi’s glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland Indians over the Kansas City Royals 4-1.

Ernie Clement homered as the second-place Indians kept Chicago’s magic number for clinching the AL Central at two.

Cleveland hosts the White Sox in a five-game series beginning Thursday.

Chang hit a line drive and Benintendi slipped on the wet grass in pursuit.

Benintendi made a late jump and the ball tipped off his glove.

He quickly looked at his mitt to see if he’d caught the ball as it rolled to the wall.

Quantrill worked 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing one run on Hunter Dozier’s homer.

The right-hander went 5-0 record at Progressive Field this year.

