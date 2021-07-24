Cleveland Indians announce signing of 20 draft selections

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have signed 20 of their 2021 MLB Draft selections, the team announced on Saturday.

Leading the charge is first-round pick Gavin Williams, a pitcher selected out of East Carolina University with the 23rd overall pick of the draft. Cleveland ultimately spent 19 of its 21 selections on pitchers, with the remaining two being spent on Jake Fox, a middle infielder, in the seventh round out of Lakeland Christrian School in Florida and outfielder Connor Kokx in the 12th round out of Long Beach State University.

Overall, the organization has inked 20 of its 21 selections in the draft, with the exception being Jake Miller, a pitcher selected in the 20th round out of The University of San Diego. The team has until August 1 to sign Miller, who does have the option to return to school and fulfill his remaining two seasons of eligibility.

The team also announced the signing of undrafted free agent catcher Seth Caddell. Caddell played his collegiate baseball at East Carolina, where he was teammates with Williams.

