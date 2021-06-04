Cleveland Indians mourning death of Special Assistant Tim Tolman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are mourning the loss of Special Assistant Tim Tolman, who died Thursday at his home in Tucson at the age of 65, the team announced.

During his time with the Tribe, Tolman served as a special assistant, adviser, field coordinator, and major league bench coach.

Tolman also spent time in player development and scouting for the Houston Astros as well as the coordinator of instruction for the Seattle Mariners and the third base coach for the Washington Nationals.

Before Tolman began his career working in Major League Baseball, he played in the league. Drafted by the Astros in 1978, Tolman, an outfielder, went on to play seven major league seasons with both the Astros and the Detroit Tigers, never committing a fielding error in that time.

"Tim was a friend and mentor to many throughout the organization," the Tribe said in a statement. "Tim’s wisdom, quick wit, and ability to connect with others will be truly missed."

Tolman is survived by his wife Christy, and their sons Andrew and Casey.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.