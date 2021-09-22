Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Cleveland Indians postpone game against Royals due to weather

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Mone/AP
Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang defends third base against the Minnesota Twins in the second baseball game of a doubleheader,Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Yu Chang
Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:03:23-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night due to weather.

The game will be rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

Anyone with tickets to Wednesday's game will be able to go to the rescheduled one with their original ticket or exchange their ticket for any other remaining home game.

Tickets must be exchanged by noon on Sunday.

Fans with parking in the Gateway East Garage will automatically have their parking transferred to the Sept. 27 game.

RELATED: Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.