Cleveland Indians postpone game against Royals due to weather

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night due to weather.

The game will be rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

Anyone with tickets to Wednesday's game will be able to go to the rescheduled one with their original ticket or exchange their ticket for any other remaining home game.

Tickets must be exchanged by noon on Sunday.

Fans with parking in the Gateway East Garage will automatically have their parking transferred to the Sept. 27 game.

