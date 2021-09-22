Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties across our area.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. in Stark, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place until 4:15 p.m. Geauga, Ashtabula, and Portage counties.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm was spotted over Barberton, near Akron and moving north around 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Power lines and trees may be damaged.

Remeisha Shade provided a live update Wednesday afternoon:

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga and Summit counties until 6 p.m.

New Flood Advisory for Cuyahoga & Summit counties. Some spots have picked up over an inch of rain over the last few hours. So avoid flooded roads and be careful out there! #ohwx#weather #WEWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/w3Dy0PN379 — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) September 22, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Akron OH, Cuyahoga Falls OH, Stow OH until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/XeBlTy9jyb — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 22, 2021

A Tornado Watch has also been issued for parts of Ohio, east of Cleveland and south towards Canton and Youngstown. The Watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/a6idGpJs2B — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 22, 2021

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued until 2 a.m. for Cuyahoga, Lake, Erie, and Lorain counties.

TRAFFIC

An overturned truck is snarling traffic on I-90 westbound near Dead Man's Curve. More here.

