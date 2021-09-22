Watch
Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

Posted at 2:26 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 15:36:13-04

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties across our area.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. in Stark, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in place until 4:15 p.m. Geauga, Ashtabula, and Portage counties.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm was spotted over Barberton, near Akron and moving north around 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Power lines and trees may be damaged.

Remeisha Shade provided a live update Wednesday afternoon:

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga and Summit counties until 6 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has also been issued for parts of Ohio, east of Cleveland and south towards Canton and Youngstown. The Watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued until 2 a.m. for Cuyahoga, Lake, Erie, and Lorain counties.

An overturned truck is snarling traffic on I-90 westbound near Dead Man's Curve. More here.

