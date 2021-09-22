Overturned truck backs up traffic on I-90 westbound near Dead Man's Curve
Posted at 3:27 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 15:40:04-04
CLEVELAND — An overturned truck is snarling traffic on I-90 westbound near Dead Man's Curve.
The right lane is blocked to Superior and St Clair avenues.
Be prepared for delays.
