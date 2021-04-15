Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Cleveland Indians prepare to face Chicago White Sox

items.[0].image.alt
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang plays against the Detroit Tigers during a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Yu Chang
Posted at 8:04 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 20:04:03-04

The Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The White Sox finished 25-15 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (illness), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.