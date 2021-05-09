Watch
Cleveland Indians Sunday game against Reds postponed due to inclement weather

Rescheduled for August 9
Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez watches his three-run triple next to Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cesar Hernandez
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 10:05:42-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians Sunday game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for August 9.

Anyone with tickets to today's game will be able to use them on August 9.

If you're unable to attend the game on August 9, you can call 216-420-4487 to get a credit to a different game.

