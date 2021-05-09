Cleveland Indians Sunday game against Reds postponed due to inclement weather

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians Sunday game against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled for August 9.
Anyone with tickets to today's game will be able to use them on August 9.
If you're unable to attend the game on August 9, you can call 216-420-4487 to get a credit to a different game.
Welllll, it's raining.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 9, 2021
Today's game is postponed and made up on August 9 with a TBD first pitch time. This means you can put all your attention towards your amazing mother all day long!
Fans with tickets to today's game can attend the game on August 9.https://t.co/EcqHvfwcWT pic.twitter.com/pisN9n45Lt