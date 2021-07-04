Cleveland Indians to send Bieber, Ramírez to 2021 MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians will be represented at the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado as both third baseman José Ramírez and starting pitcher Shane Bieber were named American League All-Stars on Sunday afternoon.

This is the second time that Bieber has been named an All-Star, the first coming in 2019 as he took home the game’s Most Valuable Player honors in front of the home crowd at Progressive Field.

So far this year, Bieber has a record of seven wins and four losses while boasting a 3.28 earned run average and an American League high of 130 strikeouts despite being placed on the 10-day Injured List on June 14 with a right shoulder strain.

As for Ramírez, this will be the third time he’s been invited to the All-Star Game, in addition to 2017 and 2018 when he made the team. In each of those seasons, he ended up finishing in third-place of the American League MVP voting for the season as well.

This year, Ramírez has been the cog that makes the Tribe lineup run, batting .265 and leading the team in home runs (18), doubles (18) and runs batted in (50).

The 2021 All-Star Game will take place in Denver, Colorado at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 12.

