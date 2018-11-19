Cleveland Indians unveil 2019 uniform updates

Cloudy
HI: 39°
LO: 33°
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians is mobbed by teammates as they celebrate after Brantley hit a walk off single against the Boston Red Sox in the eleventh inning at Progressive Field on September 22, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Red Sox 5-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians unveiled a new uniform option and updates to the existing uniform at the team shop Monday morning. Watch the press conference here:
And here are some pics:
The @Indians roll out their new look for #2019 and the first season without Chief Wahoo. @WEWS @UniWatch Photos: @davehatala pic.twitter.com/cXBsTmVOBe— Kevin Barry (@KevinBarryWEWS) November 19, 2018
The @Indians roll out their new look for #2019 and the first season without Chief Wahoo. @WEWS @UniWatch Photos: @davehatala pic.twitter.com/cXBsTmVOBe