Cleveland Indians win third consecutive AL Central crown

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 67°
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 8: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians hits a bloop single in the sixth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Tribe won their third consecutive AL Central crown on Saturday with a stunning victory over the Detroit Tigers.
The Indian's magic number was brought to one on Friday night when Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hit a game-ending grand slam to shut down the Minnesota Twins.
The Indians take on the Tigers again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.