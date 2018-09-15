Cleveland Indians win third consecutive AL Central crown

Drew Scofield
6:27 PM, Sep 15, 2018
6:28 PM, Sep 15, 2018

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 8: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians hits a bloop single in the sixth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tom Szczerbowski
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Tribe won their third consecutive AL Central crown on Saturday with a stunning victory over the Detroit Tigers.

The Indian's magic number was brought to one on Friday night when Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hit a game-ending grand slam to shut down the Minnesota Twins.

The Indians take on the Tigers again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

