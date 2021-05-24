Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Hentges, Indians to take on Turnbull, Tigers

items.[0].image.alt
Ashley Landis/AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Sam Hentges (31) throws during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, May 17, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Indians Angels Baseball
Posted at 6:11 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 18:11:00-04

Detroit and Cleveland will square off on Monday.

The Tigers are 9-15 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .381.

The Indians are 16-10 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland's lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with 12 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Logan Allen notched his first victory and Eddie Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double for Cleveland. Jose Urena took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 16 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 12 home runs and is slugging .570.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs.

Indians: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 19 runs.

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.