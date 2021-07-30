Indians acquire OF Straw from Astros for RHP Maton

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians made another trade just before the deadline, sending reliever Phil Maton to the Houston Astros for outfielder Myles Straw.

We have acquired OF Myles Straw from the Houston Astros in exchange for RHP Phil Maton and C Yanier Diaz.



Straw is batting .262 on the season with 13 doubles, 2 home runs, and 34 runs batted in. His 17 stolen bases are second in the American League.



Welcome to Cleveland, Myles! pic.twitter.com/oUzHtppRht — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 30, 2021

Cleveland, which dealt second baseman Cesar Hernandez and outfielder Eddie Rosario in separate trades, also sent catcher Yainer Diaz to Houston for Straw, who will fill an open outfield spot for the remainder of this season — and maybe beyond.

Maton has been used in a setup role this season, his third with the Indians. The 28-year-old right-hander was 2-0 with a 4.57 ERA in 38 appearances. Straw batted .262 and had 17 steals this season.

