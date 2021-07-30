Watch
Indians acquire OF Straw from Astros for RHP Maton

Ted S. Warren/AP
Houston Astros' Myles Straw takes off from second base to score on a double by Martin Maldonado during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 16:29:45-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians made another trade just before the deadline, sending reliever Phil Maton to the Houston Astros for outfielder Myles Straw.

Cleveland, which dealt second baseman Cesar Hernandez and outfielder Eddie Rosario in separate trades, also sent catcher Yainer Diaz to Houston for Straw, who will fill an open outfield spot for the remainder of this season — and maybe beyond.

Maton has been used in a setup role this season, his third with the Indians. The 28-year-old right-hander was 2-0 with a 4.57 ERA in 38 appearances. Straw batted .262 and had 17 steals this season.

