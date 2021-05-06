Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Indians catcher Pérez goes on IL with fractured ring finger

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Doster/AP
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez plays the field during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 18, 2021. The Indians won 6-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Indians Reds Baseball
Posted at 8:04 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 20:04:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Indians placed catcher Roberto Pérez on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right ring finger.

The two-time Gold Glove winner has been playing with the injury, which he sustained when he got crossed up on a pitch by reliever James Karinchak in Chicago on April 13.

Pérez will visit hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton on Thursday to determine the best course of action.

Pérez's batting average has plummeted from .238 to .131 since he got hurt.

Austin Hedges will likely handle the bulk of the catching duties while Pérez is out.

The Indians have recalled catcher René Rivera from Triple-A Columbus.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.