Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Indians leave name behind as injury-riddled season ends

items.[0].image.alt
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Triston McKenzie
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 20:05:11-04

CLEVELAND — The Indians' final season as the Indians ended sooner than fans hoped.

Cleveland finished under .500 for the first time since 2012 as significant injuries to its pitching staff and manager Terry Francona's health issues contributed to an 80-82 record.

The team will be called the Guardians in 2022 and will inherit a 73-season drought without a World Series title.

Before next spring, the club must address Francona's future.

The 62-year-old underwent hip and foot surgeries this summer.

The team is preparing for him to return for a 10th season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.