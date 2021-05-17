Watch
SportsBaseballIndians

Actions

Indians look to break 3-game losing streak against Angels

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez watches his three-run triple next to Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cesar Hernandez
Posted at 7:04 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 19:04:06-04

Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 8-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the club with an average of .338.

The Indians have gone 11-10 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.58. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.17 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 12 home runs and is batting .255.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 21 extra base hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .226 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 20 runs.

Indians: 6-4, .206 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs.

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), David Fletcher: (groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.