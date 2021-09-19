Watch
Indians prepare to take on New York Yankees

John Minchillo/AP
Cleveland Indians first baseman Yu Chang (2) and third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrate with their teammates after a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 12:05:48-04

New York and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Yankees are 42-32 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .364.

The Indians are 36-38 on the road. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .348.

The Indians won the last meeting 11-3. Aaron Civale earned his 11th victory and Franmil Reyes went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Luis Gil registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge is second on the Yankees with 35 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 92 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians: 4-6, .187 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Sal Romano: (finger), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Joey Gallo: (neck), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
