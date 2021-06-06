Watch
Lopez expected to start as Orioles host the Indians

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cleveland Indians' Bobby Bradley.
Bobby Bradley
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jun 06, 2021
The Cleveland Indians take on the Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Orioles are 9-20 on their home turf. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .377.

The Indians are 17-13 on the road. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .288 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .341.

The Indians won the last meeting 10-4.

Aaron Civale recorded his eighth victory and Harold Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland.

John Means registered his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .500.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 53 hits and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by 11 runs.

Indians: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by four runs.

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), John Means: (shoulder), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
