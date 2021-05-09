One day after being no-hit for second time in a month, Tribe bounces back in 9-2 win over Reds

CLEVELAND — Just one day after giving up a no-hitter to Cincinnati, the Tribe pulled a full 180 and bounced back with a dominating win against the Reds, 9-2, on Saturday evening.

While the bats struggled on Friday night, they lit up Saturday. The Tribe notched 11 hits, bringing in nine runs while holding the Reds to just two.

Stepping up for the Tribe was César Hernández, who hit an impressive three-run triple while José Ramírez brought in two runs of his own. In fact, everyone in the Tribe's starting lineup recorded a hit aside from Amed Rosario, who walked twice.

"I thought we had a really good approach, especially early on," said Tribe manager Terry Francona. "When we can manufacture some runs at the bottom of the order, it certainly helps."

On the mound, Aaron Civale had a productive night, pitching for seven innings—giving up five hits and just one run. Cal Quantrill and Nick Wittgren each pitched an inning as well, giving up a hit each with Wittgren allowing the second run from the Reds.

After giving up their second no-hitter in less than a month Friday, Saturday's outing was a breath of fresh air and a major bounce back for the Tribe.

The Tribe will take on the Reds Sunday afternoon as they aim to retain the Ohio Cup.

RELATED: In loss to Reds, Tribe gets no-hit for second time in less than a month