'One of our organization's all-time greats' — Indians All-Star pitcher Doug Jones dies at age 64

Tony Dejak/AP
Former Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Doug Jones throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Cleveland plays the Washington Nationals in a baseball game, Friday, June 14, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 22, 2021
CLEVELAND — Doug Jones, the relief pitcher who spent seven seasons with the Indians in the 1980s and 90s, has died, the team confirmed on Monday. He was 64.

Jones, who played 16 seasons in the majors, pitched with Cleveland from 1986-91, and again in 1998. He won the Cleveland BBWAA Man of the Year Award in 1988 and was an All-Star pitcher for three seasons with the Indians from 1988 to 1990.

Doug Jones, 46, Cleveland Indians, shown in an undated photo. (AP Photo)

Jones was known for the slow velocity of his pitches, most notably an effective change-up.

Jones has the third-most saves in Cleveland franchise history and was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster celebrated in 2001.

Jones pulled off the rare feat of an “immaculate inning” when pitching for the Brewers in 1997, striking out three batters with just nine pitches to close out a win over the Kansas City Royals.

