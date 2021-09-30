Watch
Plesac scheduled to start for Cleveland against Kansas City

Elaine Thompson/AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac reacts after giving up his first hit of the night against the Seattle Mariners in the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Zach Plesac
Posted at 8:03 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 20:03:31-04

Kansas City and Cleveland will face off on Wednesday.

The Royals are 37-39 on their home turf. Kansas City's lineup has 161 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 47 homers.

The Indians have gone 37-39 away from home. Cleveland has hit 200 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 36, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Josh Staumont secured his fourth victory and Perez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Blake Parker registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .548.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 72 extra base hits and 100 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Indians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: (arm), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

