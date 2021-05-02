Watch
Plesac scheduled to start for Indians at White Sox

Chicago and Cleveland will face off on Sunday.

The White Sox are 7-5 against AL Central teams. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an OBP of .418.

The Indians are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Cleveland's lineup has 32 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with seven homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 7-3. Lance Lynn notched his second victory and Tim Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Triston McKenzie took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mercedes leads the White Sox with 33 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Indians: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

