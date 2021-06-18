Slider is one of the least popular mascots in sports, according to poll

CLEVELAND — Poll results released by a gambling news website (so, yeah, let's take this for what it's worth) say that Indians mascot Slider is one of the most disliked in sports, even going so far as to call him "obnoxious."

The poll, which again, it's not like it came from Pew or Gallup, sought the opinions of 2,000 baseball fans from around the country and asked them to rank every team mascot 1 to 5 in different categories.

Here's what the PlayUSA poll found:

Slider ranks as the 3rd most obnoxious mascot in baseball

Across baseball, Slider ranks as the least popular mascot

Among Indians fans surveyed, Slider only received a 3.46 ranking out of 5

The top 5 best MLB mascots: 1. Clark the Cub (Chicago Cubs) 2. PAWS (Detroit Tigers) 3. Dinger (Colorado Rockies) 4. T.C. (Minnesota Twins) 5. The Oriole Bird (Baltimore Orioles).

The worst MLB mascots: 1. Slider (Cleveland Indians) 2. Swinging Friar (San Diego Padres) 3. Billy the Marlin (Miami Marlins) 4. Raymond (Tampa Bay Rays) 5. Blooper (Atlanta Braves).

At the risk of editorializing, Orbit the Houston Astros mascot is the worst mascot in baseball because everything about that franchise is suspect, and Slider is pretty great.

The end.

