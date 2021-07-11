Sunday Tribe game against KC Royals postponed due to weather

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced Sunday morning.

Today's game against the Royals has been postponed and rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Monday, September 20 starting at 5:10 PM.



Ticket-holders for today's game can exchange into (21) game options, including the September 20th doubleheader.https://t.co/unMbJdFq39 pic.twitter.com/4uBYjz6ScF — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 11, 2021

The game will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Monday, Sept. 20, with two 7-inning games at 5:10 p.m. and gates opening at 4 p.m., the team announced.

Those with tickets for Sunday’s postponed game will be able to exchange them for one of 21 game options, including the Sept. 20 doubleheader. Tickets must be exchanged by Friday, Sept. 10 at noon, team representatives stated.

Those with tickets to the Sept. 20 game who want to attend both doubleheader games may do so and will have the same seat for both games.

See more details on the Tribe's rainout policies here.

