The social media reaction to the Indians' surprise name change announcement is...unsurprising

Illustration: Gwen Sung/CNN/Illustration: Gwen Sung/CNN
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 23, 2021
CLEVELAND — With a slickly-produced video montage of iconic spots around the city narrated by Tom Hanks, the Cleveland Indians officially announced that they will soon become the Cleveland Guardians, and the reaction to the unexpected announcement was pretty much what one would expect.

RELATED: Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians

Local Twitter satirist/self-proclaimed “least popular sports commentator”/congressional candidate McNeil (@Reflog_18) dryly tweeted about the name’s origin:

He then threw out a suggestion for the new mascot, which any millennial older than 30 would no doubt support:

James Gunn, the director of the films starring those other Guardians, threw out his own suggestion for a mascot:

Several on Twitter were quick to point out the eerie parallels to the 1989 film "Major League," which followed the trials of a fictionalized Cleveland Indians team.

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians new secondary logo kind of looks like poster from 'Major League'

The winged “G” logo drew some other comparisons as well:

Many made light of the fact that “Indians” and “Guardians” are just a few letters off from each other:

And a Twitter account dedicated to another team name that was floating around the web as a possibility took the "L" in stride:

Given the reasons for the name change, the move was of course picked up as a political football. Of course, these easy political points were often met with just-as-easy rebukes.

Still others with a penchant for dumb wordplay had to chime in as well:

