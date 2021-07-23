Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have a new name -- the Guardians.

The announcement was made by the team on Twitter.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated.

The Cleveland Indians began the process of changing their name after years of protests calling the team name and former Chief Wahoo logo “derogatory,” “racist,” and “offensive."

Manager Terry Francona said in July that he believed the time had come for the team to change its name after more than 100 years.

“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said. “It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

Courtesy of The Guardians. The Guardians.

Team Owner and Chairman Paul Dolan said hearing firsthand the stories and experiences of Native American people, the team gained a deep understanding of how tribal communities feel about the team name and the detrimental effects it has on them.

Why the Guardians is important to Cleveland

The choice of Guardians is, among the possible team names discussed, uniquely local -- a nod to the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.

The nearly 100-year-old art-deco statues, officially named “The Guardians of Traffic,” stand 43 feet tall and line the sides of the bridge as visitors come in and out of the city.

The Cleveland Memory Project.

Guardians of Traffic statue on Lorain-Carnegie Bridge, 1939

The four double-sided statues carved out of sandstone represent technological advances made in transit, with each Guardian holding a different kind of vehicle in its massive hands.

The Cleveland Memory Project. The Guardians of Traffic.

The “Guardians of Traffic” helped set apart the bridge from others in the city, as well as the country.

The “Guardians of Traffic” replaced the LeBron James mural across from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after the NBA superstar and Akron native announced he was going to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Afternoon update

The team will hold a 2 p.m. news conference on Friday. It will be streamed in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

RELATED: Cleveland Indians make decision to change name official

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.