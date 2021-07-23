Analysis: The Guardians logos are an improvement, if nothing else, over boring, old Block C

CLEVELAND — It seems like just yesterday Cleveland fans were introduced to a new logo for Cleveland’s baseball team. It slowly crept into the look of the team before ultimately becoming the primary logo for the franchise's final years as the Indians.

This logo, of course, is the Block C.

The Block C showed up in the late 2000s on an alternate uniform and took over as the team’s primary logo in 2013, replacing Chief Wahoo. While replacing Chief Wahoo was ultimately seen by activists, many fans and the team as the right move, the Block C wasn’t exactly the most welcomed logo that the sports world has ever seen.

While the logo looked simple and clean, it was also boring and plain. In terms of representing a modern sensibility, it was an improvement over the racial caricature that Chief Wahoo was, but it wasn’t anything more than just simply picking the letter that the city’s name starts with, putting it in block font, and calling it a day. The logo was more of an uncreative means to an end rather than something symbolic of the team and the city.

While the new image for the team will certainly be debated among fans, there’s no questioning that the new Guardians look is an improvement over what it replaces. Many things can be said about the team’s new look, but boring isn’t one of them.

The team released Photoshopped images of what the new uniforms may look like when the team hits the diamond next spring. Aside from the nickname being different, the changes are relatively small, but the look is sharper.

To help you visualize next year's uniforms: pic.twitter.com/slz9Uy9kot — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 23, 2021

The Block C was, ultimately, the lazy, ugly, boring cousin of the much more successful Block O, prominently featured at The Ohio State University. The new "Diamond C" and “Flying G" are, if nothing else, a look that’s unique to the franchise and now the city.

