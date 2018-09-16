An October to remember: This hype video released by the Indians will give you goosebumps

Fair
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Indians players celebrate in the locker room after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 15-0 to clinch there American League Central Championship at Progressive Field on September 15, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND - The energy at Progressive Field and in the clubhouse on Saturday was palpable after the Indians celebrated their third straight division title win.
How we do it in Cleveland! 🍾#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/sW4SbXqJ3J— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 15, 2018
In a video posted by the Indians, Tom Hamilton narrates a successful season and highlights homers, strikeouts and everything in between while getting fans pumped up about what's to come in October.
CLINCHED.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/AtMTjWiYS7— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 16, 2018
"You will have another October to remember," said Hamilton at the end of the video.
And with that one phrase, fans are left feeling goosebumps and Cleveland is on top of the world again.
Let's get ready for some October baseball.