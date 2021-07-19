Tribe ace Shane Bieber announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

CLEVELAND — Great news for the happy couple, bad news for anyone with a case of Bieber Fever: Tribe ace Shane Bieber popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Kara Maxine Kavajecz and she said yes.

Bieber and Kavajecz have been dating for years, posting pictures of their relationship on social media since 2017.

According to his Instagram post, Bieber proposed in San Francisco on Saturday.

Bieber captioned his post with "Forever my girl" while Kavajecz posted "I always knew."

The pitcher has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since June. Before the All-Star break, Tribe president Chris Antonetti said that Bieber would be evaluated to get a better idea of when he could return but said. "It's safe to say we're still weeks away."

While he's not able to celebrate impressive outings for the Tribe for the time being, he's got something more personal to celebrate now as he and his future wife begin planning their nuptials.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.