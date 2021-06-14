Tribe ace Shane Bieber placed on Injured List with right shoulder strain

CLEVELAND — The Tribe is placing ace Shane Bieber on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, manager Terry Francona announced on Monday.

Bieber started the Sunday night game against the Seattle Mariners and had one of the roughest outings of his impressive career, allowing four or more runs for the first time in 38 starts and giving up 10 hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Francona said Bieber will not throw for two weeks while he recovers from the injury and will be re-evaluated at that point to see if he is ready to return.

With Bieber placed on the IL, the Tribe recalled Kyle Nelson from the Columbus Clippers.

Losing Bieber is a blow to a pitching rotation that has already seen substantial loss with Zach Plesac fracturing his thumb, and to a roster that has taken a hit with Franmil Reyes dealing with an oblique strain and Roberto Pérez fracturing his finger.

"It's going to be challenging, we know that," Francona said.

But the skipper is confident Bieber will rebound quickly from the shoulder strain, noting that the ace didn't want to be placed on the IL and wanted to just work through it.

"I have no doubt that he will knock this out of the park," Francona said. "He didn't want to go on the IL. That's the kind of teammate he is. But he told him ,'We want you to have a long healthy career.' We don't want him limping. That's not fair to him."

