Tribe C Austin Hedges pulled from game with head contusion after being hit by pitch

CLEVELAND — Tribe catcher Austin Hedges was pulled from Friday night's game against the Seattle Mariners after being struck in the head with a pitch.

Hedges was hit in the helmet by a 93 mph fastball in the third inning. Thankfully Hedges was able to get up and give thumbs up before taking his base and eventually making it to third after the frightening moment.

In the fourth inning, Hedges came out to catch but in the fifth inning was replaced by René Rivera.

The Tribe announced that Hedges was pulled from the game out of precaution with a head contusion.

When Hedges left the game, the Tribe had a substantial lead on the Mariners, up 5-0 at the time of his exit.

Cleveland went on to defeat the Mariners 7-0.

