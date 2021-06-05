Tribe calls up 1B Bobby Bradley, designates Jake Bauers for assignment

CLEVELAND — Many Tribe fans got their wish Saturday when the team announced it was calling up first baseman Bobby Bradley from the Columbus Clippers.

Bradley, nicknamed "The Assassin," is tied for first in the minor league system in home runs with nine this season. Over the course of 26 games has batted .196 with 16 runs and 19 RBI.

This spring, Bradley caught the attention of Tribe fans with his performance in Arizona, batting .303 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 13 games.

In 2019, Bradley had a short stint in the majors with Cleveland, hitting .178 with a .600 OPS over 15 games.

While the Tribe has recalled Bradley, the team has also designated first baseman Jake Bauers for assignment.

Bauers was acquired by Cleveland in 2018 as part of a three-team trade that brought him and Carlos Santana to the Tribe and sent Yandy Díaz and Cole Sulser to the Rays and Edwin Encarnación to the Mariners.

This season, Bauers has played 43 games with the Tribe, batting .190 with two homers and six RBI.

By designating Bauers for assignment, he is now off Cleveland's 40-man roster, clearing a spot for Bradley.

On Saturday the Tribe also selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Blake Parker from the Clippers and optioned right-handed pitcher Eli Morgan, who recently made his MLB debut, to Columbus.

Parker has notched 12 scoreless outings this season in Columbus and retired the last 14 batters he faced over the last five outings.

Cleveland is in the middle of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles, dropping the first game Friday evening. The next matchup is Saturday afternoon with a first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

