Tribe catcher Wilson Ramos out for season with torn ACL, sprained MCL

CLEVELAND — Tribe catcher Wilson Ramos is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL and a sprained MCL Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

Ramos suffered the injury in the seventh inning of Sunday's game when his left knee gave in during a throw to second and he collapsed.

This season, Ramos has played in 44 games, nine with the Tribe and 35 with the Detroit Tigers before he was released by them in June. Ramos has batted .226 with Cleveland this year, notching two home runs and 7 RBI.

Cleveland has been dealing with the loss of catcher Roberto Pérez who has been on and off the injured list after breaking his finger in April and most recently experiencing right shoulder inflammation and back spasms. While Ramos filled in some games for Pérez, Austin Hedges has been the go-to replacement and will continue to do so, with Ramos out for the year.

Ramos is set to become a free agent during the off-season.

