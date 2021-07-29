Tribe manager Terry Francona stepping away for remainder of season for health reasons

CLEVELAND — Tribe manager Terry Francona is stepping away from his duties as manager for the remainder of the 2021 season so he can focus on his health, the team announced Thursday.

Francona will undergo a hip replacement on Monday in addition to having the rod in his foot removed.

The skipper made the decision to step away so he could recover from the procedures and get his health back up.

For the remainder of the season, bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over managerial duties.

The Tribe said third base coach Mike Sarbaugh will slide to the bench coach role and coaching assistant Kyle Dudson will take over third base coaching duties.

