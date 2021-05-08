Tribe names Rocky River mom of 2 who battled breast cancer '2021 Honorary Bat Girl'

CLEVELAND — Kate Watson, a mother of two, was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer at 35 years old. After a hard-fought battle, she survived and is being honored by Major League Baseball and the Tribe on Mother's Day for a special initiative.

Watson's two young daughters were 2 and 9 years old when their mother was diagnosed with cancer. Watson was pregnant at the time, and only discovered her cancer during a routine prenatal genetic test that uncovered the likelihood she had breast cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Unfortunately, Watson miscarried soon after and following the loss of her child had further scans and a biopsy that revealed her stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. After undergoing intensive cycles of chemotherapy treatment for three months, scans showed no evidence of active disease. She has been in remission for about three years with no signs of cancer in her body, the Cleveland Clinic said.

Watson has been an advocate for raising money for cancer research and treatment since her battle with cancer began, hosting and participating in fundraisers and even lobbying funds from Congress.

Her battle was recognized by MLB and the Tribe, and she was selected in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic to represent Cleveland as the organization's "2021 Honorary Bat Girl," an initiative to raise awareness and support the fight against breast cancer.

A league-wide initiative for years, players wear specially designed pink hats with uniforms featuring the MLB breast cancer awareness logo with the symbolic pink ribbon, and player can opt to wear pink socks and swing pink bats on the special day, which takes place on Mother's Day.

Also as part of the initiative, MLB will donate 100% of its royalties from sales of on-field Authentic Collection apparel with the pink ribbon logo to the Stand up to Cancer and Susan G. Komen foundations.

Watson will be recognized by the Tribe on Sunday as they take on the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on Mother's Day, highlighting her "extraordinary efforts to support the fight against breast cancer."