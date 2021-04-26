Tribe pitcher Nick Wittgren placed on Paternity List after birth of son

CLEVELAND — Tribe pitcher Nick Wittgren will be away from the team after he and his wife Ashley welcomed their second child, a son named Camden, into the world Monday morning.

Wittgren was placed on the Paternity List Monday, and after, shared the news of his son's arrival into the world on Instagram.

After being placed on the team's Paternity List, a player must miss the next team game, but no more than three games, so Wittgren would return before the three-game series against the White Sox.

With Wittgren on the Paternity List, the Tribe recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Nelson from the Alternate Site.

Cleveland begins a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins Monday. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

