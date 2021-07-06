Tribe signs C Wilson Ramos, assigned to Triple-A Columbus

CLEVELAND — The Tribe officially announced Tuesday that the team has signed catcher Wilson Ramos and he has been assigned to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

Ramos, 33, started the season with the Detroit Tigers, batting .200 with five doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI.

In May, Ramos was placed on the injured list with lower back inflammation and remained there until mid-June when he was released by the Tigers.

During his 12 years in the league, Ramos has spent time with the Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. In that time, Ramos has batted .271 (939-for-3461) with 134 home runs and 527 RBI in 981 games.

Ramos was selected to the 2016 and 2018 All-Star Games and earned the 2016 National League Silver Slugger Award with the Nationals.

In 2014, Ramos was awarded the Tony Conigliaro Award, given to a major league player who has "overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination and courage that were trademarks of Tony C." In 2011, Ramos was kidnapped at gunpoint in his home country of Venezuela with a ransom being sought. After a two-day manhunt, Ramos was recovered after the incident ended with a non-fatal gunfight between the kidnappers and police.

Despite the harrowing ordeal and injuries that would follow him in his career, including an ACL injury, a broken hamate bone, Ramos worked through it all.

Ramos' journey now leads him to Cleveland's organization, which could always use a reliable bat in the lineup while providing depth at catcher.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

