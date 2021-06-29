Tribe signs pitcher Zack Godley to Minor League contract

CLEVELAND — The Tribe has signed right-handed pitcher Zack Godley to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, the team announced Tuesday.

Godley, 31, is coming from the Milwaukee Brewers system.

In six outings, five of them being starts, Godley has recorded a 3-2 record with a 2.40 ERA for Triple-A Nashville. He recorded eight earned runs, 34 strikeouts and allowed 21 hits in 30 innings pitched.

Godley made appearances with the Brewers in April and most recently on June 20 before declaring free agency.

Over his Major League career, Godley has posted a 37-35 record with a 4.92 ERA in 138 games and 89 starts. He made his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015.

Godley was selected out of the University of Tennessee by the Chicago Cubs with a 10th round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.

While Cleveland is currently dealing with a pitching shortage after losing Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Logan Allen to injury, signing Godley addresses the need for depth in within the organization's pitching staff.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.