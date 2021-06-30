Tribe-Tigers game postponed due to weather, doubleheader scheduled Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Tuesday's Tribe game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced Tuesday evening.

The game began in a rain delay but was eventually called when conditions did not improve.

On Wednesday, Cleveland will play a traditional doubleheader to make up for Tuesday's game.

Cal Quantrill will start on the mound for the first game while Logan Allen will start for the second.

Wednesday's doubleheader will consist of two 7-inning games starting at 4:10 p.m. Gates will open at 3:10 p.m. and only fans with tickets to Wednesday's originally scheduled game will be able to attend.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game will be able to exchange them for one of 18 other game options, including Wednesday's originally scheduled game. Tickets must be exchanged by 3 p.m Wednesday if planning to go to the doubleheader.

Otherwise, tickets for Tuesday's game must be exchanged by Friday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m.

