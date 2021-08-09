Tribe to unveil Rocky Colavito statue on his 88th birthday in Little Italy

CLEVELAND — A life-size statue of Tribe legend Rocky Colavito is set to be dedicated on Tuesday in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood at Tony Brush Park.

Colavito, a member of the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame who is also an Italian American icon, will be in attendance for the statue unveiling, which also serves as a celebration of his 88th birthday.

“It’s impossible to overstate just how much Rocky meant to a generation of Indians fans, and to Italian Americans,” said Mark Sommer, a member of the Rocky Colavito Statue Committee and author of "Rocky Colavito: Cleveland’s Iconic Slugger."

"The statue being erected in Cleveland’s Little Italy will reflect how beloved the power-hitting outfielder with a cannon-like arm remains," Sommer said. "Rocky always loved Cleveland and its fans, and it’s only fitting for him to be immortalized in Little Italy with a statue.”

Colavito was a star on the Tribe in the '50s and '60s, playing in nine All-Star Games and recording 374 home runs over his 13-year career, which he spent between the Tribe, the Tigers, the Athletics, the White Sox, the Dodgers and the Yankees. After his retirement following the 1968 season with the Yankees, Colavito returned to the Tribe as a coach and broadcaster.

The clay statue was created by Cleveland sports sculptor David Deming, who has also created statues of Tribe legends Larry Doby, Lou Boudreau and Frank Robinson, in addition to Browns legends Jim Brown and Otto Graham.

Tribe manager Terry Francona, who has stepped away from the team for the remainder of the season to focus on his health and recovery from a hip replacement surgery, is hoping he's in good enough condition Tuesday to participate in the ceremony.

Francona's late father was a teammate of Colavito's.

Other former teammates are expected to attend and Bob DiBiasio, the Tribe's senior vice president of public affairs, will serve at the ceremony's emcee.

