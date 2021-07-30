Tribe trades OF Eddie Rosario, cash to Braves for Pablo Sandoval

CLEVELAND — On the day of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, the Tribe traded outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infielder Pablo Sandoval.

Cleveland also is expected to pay a portion of the remainder of Rosario's remaining salary this season, with the Braves also covering part of the deal.

Rosario has been dealing with a right oblique strain and has been on the injured list since July 6. In his short time in Cleveland, Rosaio played in 78 games, hitting for a .254 batting average with seven home runs and 46 runs batted in.

As for Sandoval, it isn't expected that he plays much of a role in Cleveland with the team. This season he appeared in 69 games with Atlanta, mostly as a pinch-hitter.

Moving on from Rosario may give the Tribe the opportunity to inject some youth into the outfield, opening up a spot in its everyday lineup for the rest of the season.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.