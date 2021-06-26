Tribe-Twins game postponed due to weather, split doubleheader scheduled in September

CLEVELAND — The Tribe will have the day off Saturday as the game against the Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's game began in a delay but the decision to postpone the game altogether followed shortly after.

The game will be made up as a split doubleheader on Sept. 14.

With the postponement, Cleveland's pitching rotation—still dealing with the loss of Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale to injury—will see Sam Hentges on the mound Sunday. Eli Morgan will pitch Monday, J.C. Mejía will pitch Tuesday and Cal Quantrill will take the mound on Wednesday.

Cleveland is in the middle of a four-game series with the Twins, taking the first two games on Thursday and Friday.

