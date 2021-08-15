Tribe's Triston McKenzie pitches 7 2/3 no-hit innings before losing perfect game bid against Tigers

CLEVELAND — Tribe starting pitcher Triston McKenzie had a remarkable outing Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers—one that nearly made history.

McKenzie pitched 7 2/3 perfect innings Sunday, giving up a single to Harold Castro with two outs in the eighth inning. The first hit the 24-year-old gave up in the nearly perfect outing came on his 100th pitch.

A perfect game would have been record breaking as the Tribe holds the longest current no-hitter drought in the league. Cleveland last recorded a no-hitter in 1981 with Len Barker’s perfect game.

While the perfect game bid came to an end and the drought continues, McKenzie's outing was one to remember.

McKenzie threw a career high 11 strikeouts, helping the Tribe topple the Tigers. His teammates stepped up to the plate in a big way themselves, scoring 11 runs to get the win.

Triston recorded a career high 11 strikeouts and took a perfect game 2 outs into the 8th inning.



What an incredible performance, @T_eazy24!



It was a treat to watch! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7uUWtQE6wx — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 15, 2021

