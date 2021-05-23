WATCH: Tribe 2B César Hernández hits walk-off, 2-run homer against Minnesota Twins

CLEVELAND — Tribe's second baseman César Hernández put the team on his shoulders Saturday evening as they took on the Minnesota Twins, hitting a walk-off home run in extra innings.

Watch the game-winning dinger below:

The Tribe came out of the gate hot Saturday, scoring two runs in the first inning, a two-run homer from Franmil Reyes, and another run in the second inning, a single from Austin Hedges that brought Amed Rosario in—but the bats struggled to keep that momentum through the next seven innings.

Meanwhile, the Twins scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, tying the game 3-3.

Pitcher James Karinchak was able to hold the Twins off in the 10th inning, allowing Hernández to seal the win with his walk-off, two-run homer (and to get doused with water as the team celebrated the 5-3 victory).

Hernández's walk-off win Saturday was the team's third this season and Hernández's first career walk-off homer.

"Our mindset is to win as many games now and not wait until the end of the season," Hernández said after the win.

While the win was exciting, the Tribe did have some misfortune during the matchup with the Twins Saturday.

Reyes left the game with a left abdominal strain and while an exact time frame for his return has not been provided, manager Terry Francona said, "Common sense says he's probably going to miss some time."

The Tribe wraps up their three-game series with the Twins on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

